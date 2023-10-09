WhatsApp Now Allows Users to Edit Sent Messages

According to WhatsApp, users now have the ability to edit sent messages. This feature allows users to correct spelling errors or add additional context to their messages. However, there are concerns regarding the legal implications of message editing.

From a human relationship perspective, it is natural for people to make mistakes or change their opinions. In certain situations, editing a message can help strengthen a bond. However, from a legal standpoint, this feature can lead to complications. Imagine a situation where a message acknowledges someone’s debt, confirms the delivery of a product or service, forgives a debt, serves as grounds for termination, or demonstrates extortion. In all these cases, modifying the original message can have serious consequences.

WhatsApp’s message editing feature allows users to make changes within 15 minutes of sending a message. However, it is important to note that edited messages will show a “edited” status, signaling to recipients that changes have been made. Recipients, however, will not be able to view the message’s edit history.

In terms of contract law, the Civil and Commercial Code in Argentina states that the communication of one party’s will is considered received the other when it is known or should have been known the recipient. This raises questions about the effect of the two blue checkmarks in WhatsApp messages, which indicate that a message has been seen the recipient. From a contractual perspective, the knowledge of the recipient plays a significant role in the legal interpretation of a message.

While WhatsApp’s message editing feature has legislative support in terms of acceptance of a proposal, there are concerns about its implications in both contractual and criminal contexts. The ability to edit messages creates challenges in determining when a party’s will is truly expressed and received. It will be crucial for recipients to provide additional evidence to prove that they were aware of the original message before any edits were made.

In conclusion, while the ability to edit sent messages on WhatsApp can be useful for correcting errors, it also raises legal concerns. The impact of message editing on contractual and criminal scenarios is significant and requires careful consideration.

Source: Matías Altamira, lawyer specializing in information technology law.