Popular Pizza Joint in Edgewood to Close Permanently

After over a decade of serving the community, Ammazza Edgewood, a beloved pizza restaurant, has announced that it will be closing its doors permanently on New Year’s Eve. The closure is due to the end of the lease for their location in Edgewood, and the restaurant is now on the lookout for a new location.

Throughout its 12-year run, Ammazza has become a local favorite, attracting customers from near and far with its delicious pizza and cozy atmosphere. The restaurant has expressed its sincere gratitude to the hundreds of individuals who have contributed to its success over the years.

“Ammazza has been made possible the efforts of so many people. Hundreds of individuals over the last 12 years sacrificed their time and energy to make Ammazza possible. The gratitude is beyond words. Thank You to everyone for all of your contributions,” the restaurant said in a heartfelt statement.

The closure of Ammazza Edgewood is undoubtedly a loss for the community. Customers have expressed their sadness about the news, reminiscing about the countless memories made at the restaurant. Many have called on the owners to find a new location soon so they can once again enjoy their favorite pizza.

While the closure of a local establishment is always unfortunate, it also opens up an opportunity for something new and exciting to fill the space. Only time will tell what the future holds for the location currently occupied Ammazza Edgewood.

In the meantime, loyal customers and fans of Ammazza can cherish the memories and the flavors that made the restaurant a neighborhood staple. And as the owners search for a new location, the community eagerly waits to see where Ammazza will rise again.