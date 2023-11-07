Microsoft Edge 119: An Update with Surprising Changes

Microsoft recently rolled out Edge 119, a significant update for its popular web browser. Packed with new features like Split Screen and improved sidebar apps, Edge 119 promises an enhanced browsing experience for users. However, a lesser-known change in the update has left some customers puzzled.

Previously, users had the option to toggle the sidebar on or off using the “Always Show Sidebar” setting found in the edge://settings/sidebar page. However, with Edge 119, Microsoft quietly made a switch. The toggle for the sidebar is now located in the Copilot settings section. This change has raised questions among customers, leading them to believe that disabling the sidebar is no longer possible.

To turn the sidebar on or off in Edge 119, users need to enable the Show Copilot option within the Copilot settings section. Although it is still possible to keep the sidebar displayed while toggling off the Copilot icon, this action will remove the “Auto-hide Sidebar” option. Disabling the sidebar in settings becomes restricted under these circumstances.

This unexpected change may cause some confusion, especially for those individuals who prefer not to use Copilot. The sidebar has long been regarded as a useful and efficient productivity tool. By linking it closely to Copilot, Microsoft seems to push users towards engaging more with the latter application. However, this strategy may come off as artificial and forces users into a specific interaction.

Regardless of the reasoning behind Microsoft’s decision, it is important for users to be aware of how to toggle the sidebar on or off in Edge 119. Simply navigate to Settings > Sidebar > Copilot > Always Show Sidebar. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + /.

While the sidebar toggle change may be an unexpected alteration, it is not the only peculiar behavior observed in Microsoft Edge. Last month, the company introduced a temporary measure to discourage users from downloading other browsers. Attempting to download Google Chrome from its official website triggered an intrusive advertisement, accompanied a poll asking users to explain why they chose to switch browsers.

In Conclusion:

Microsoft’s Edge 119 update brings exciting new features and changes. The relocation of the sidebar toggle to the Copilot settings section has surprised many users. Although this alteration may seem odd, users can still manage the visibility of the sidebar enabling the Show Copilot option. Despite occasional unexpected behavior, Microsoft Edge continues to evolve and offer a personalized browsing experience.

1. Can I still turn off the sidebar in Microsoft Edge 119?

Yes, you can still turn off the sidebar in Microsoft Edge 119. However, the process has changed with the update. You now need to enable the Show Copilot option within the Copilot settings section to toggle the sidebar on or off.

2. Can I use a keyboard shortcut to toggle the sidebar in Microsoft Edge 119?

Yes, you can use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl + Shift + / to toggle the sidebar in Microsoft Edge 119.

3. Why did Microsoft move the sidebar toggle in the Edge 119 update?

The specific reason for Microsoft’s decision to move the sidebar toggle to the Copilot settings section is unclear. However, it appears to be a strategic move aimed at encouraging users to engage more with the Copilot application.