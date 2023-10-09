Rediscovering Edgar Allan Poe: The Master of the Macabre

Remember the days when you couldn’t get enough of Edgar Allan Poe? His haunting tales and melancholic poems seemed to perfectly capture your teenage angst. But somewhere along the way, Poe lost his coolness. Perhaps it was the criticism from your English professor, or maybe it was the popularity of more modern horror authors like Stephen King. Regardless, writer/director Mike Flanagan’s new Netflix series, The Fall of the House of Usher, might just reignite your love for Poe.

Flanagan, known for his acclaimed Netflix shows like The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, takes Poe’s works and blends them into a chilling narrative. The series follows the tragic siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher as they navigate their cursed bloodline and haunted house. But Flanagan doesn’t stop there. Each episode is filled with references to other Poe stories and poems, bringing the essence of Poe’s macabre world to life.

Imagine a priest delivering a sermon that combines several of Poe’s grief poems, resulting in a gothic interpretation of Catholicism. Characters with names like Tamerlane and Annabel Lee make appearances, along with a deadly masquerade, a black cat, and a tell-tale heart. Flanagan’s series captures the essence of Poe’s work, reminding us why we fell in love with his dark and mysterious tales in the first place.

If you’ve ever read Poe’s work as a child, you’ll be familiar with terms like “immurement,” the walling up of someone in an enclosed space. Flanagan’s The Fall of the House of Usher promises to be a hoot and a half, a spooky and darkly funny tale to be savored over a crisp October weekend.

So, why not revisit Poe? Let his haunting words and eerie imagery transport you back to that time when you were captivated his tales of the macabre. Embrace the darkness and rediscover the brilliance of Edgar Allan Poe.

