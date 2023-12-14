Eddie Murphy Returns as Axel Foley in the Action-Comedy Franchise

In an exciting new teaser trailer, Netflix has announced the revival of the beloved action-comedy franchise with the highly anticipated film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Directed Mark Molloy, the movie is set to hit the streaming platform in the summer of 2024, reigniting the adventures of Eddie Murphy as the iconic police lieutenant, Axel Foley.

In this latest installment, Foley returns to Beverly Hills after his daughter’s life is threatened, played the talented Taylour Paige. Teaming up with a new partner, portrayed Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Foley dives into an investigation to uncover a possible conspiracy. Along the way, audiences can expect to see familiar faces like Billy Rosewood (Judge Reinhold), John Taggart (John Ashton), Jeffrey Friedman (Paul Reiser), and Serge (Bronson Pinchot). The star-studded cast also includes Kevin Bacon as Captain Grant, adding an extra layer of excitement to the film.

The trailer showcases Murphy’s signature humor and charm, as he confidently declares, “I’m gonna be fine. They love me in Beverly Hills.” It also hints at the thrilling action sequences and comedic moments that fans have come to love from the Beverly Hills Cop franchise.

With Mark Molloy at the helm, the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film promises to deliver an entertaining and nostalgic experience. The script, penned Will Beall, Tom Gormican, and Kevin Etten, sets the stage for Murphy’s triumphant return to one of his most iconic roles. Produced Murphy himself, alongside Jerry Bruckheimer and Chad Oman, the film boasts an impressive lineup of executive producers, including Ray Angelic, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, and Lorenzo Di Bonaventura.

Since his breakout role in the original Beverly Hills Cop in 1984, Eddie Murphy has become a household name and a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. The franchise has been a major success, with the first film becoming the highest-grossing title of its release year and earning an Oscar nomination for its screenplay.

Fans have eagerly awaited the return of Axel Foley for years, and now the wait is almost over. While Murphy has been involved in various projects, including Candy Cane Lane and You People, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F marks his triumphant return to one of his most iconic characters. Get ready to join Axel Foley on another uproarious adventure when the film premieres in 2024, exclusively on Netflix.