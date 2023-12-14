Eddie Murphy Returns as Axel Foley in Upcoming Beverly Hills Cop Sequel

Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his role as the foul-mouthed Detroit-made detective Axel Foley in Netflix’s highly-anticipated Beverly Hills Cop sequel. Directed Mark Molloy and written Will Beall, the film follows Foley as he navigates his usual police work until a mysterious figure puts his daughter’s life in danger. In an unexpected turn of events, Foley teams up with old companions Billy Rosewood and John Taggart, along with a new partner, to travel to the West Coast and solve the case. Along the way, they uncover a web of conspiracy that keeps the audience at the edge of their seats.

The trailer for the upcoming film features tension and action, with Kevin Bacon’s character marveling at Foley’s relentless pursuit of justice. From running and gunning to facing danger head-on, Foley’s determination is unrivaled. The dialogue showcases the enduring popularity of his character, as Foley confidently reassures Jeffrey, played Paul Reiser, that he is revered in Beverly Hills.

The original Beverly Hills Cop, released in 1984, followed Foley as he ventured into the crime-ridden world of Los Angeles after the murder of his close friend. The film’s success led to two sequels, Beverly Hills Cop 2 and Beverly Hills Cop 3, released in 1987 and 1994 respectively.

Although Netflix has yet to announce an official release date for Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the film is expected to arrive in the summer of 2024, delighting fans who have eagerly awaited Foley’s return to the silver screen. In the meantime, viewers can explore Netflix’s vast library of movies and shows to satisfy their entertainment needs.