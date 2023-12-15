Eddie Murphy Returns as Axel Foley in New “Beverly Hills Cop” Film

Eddie Murphy is set to make a long-awaited comeback as Axel Foley in the latest installment of the “Beverly Hills Cop” franchise. The new film, titled “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley,” will be released on Netflix next year. The announcement came with the release of the film’s trailer on Thursday.

After a hiatus of nearly three decades, Murphy will reprise his iconic role as the street-smart cop who travels from Detroit to California to solve crimes. The original “Beverly Hills Cop” movie, released in 1984, propelled Murphy to superstardom. It was followed two successful sequels.

This fourth installment, directed Mark Molloy, sees Foley return to Beverly Hills to investigate the mysterious death of a close friend. As he delves deeper into the case, Foley uncovers corruption within the Beverly Hills police force and teams up with a young officer to expose it.

The new film will not only feature Murphy, but it will also reunite him with several cast members from the original trilogy, including Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, and Bronson Pinchot. Additionally, the cast will be joined new stars such as Kevin Bacon, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Taylour Paige.

Fans can expect Murphy and Gordon-Levitt to bring their comedic talents to the screen, with producer Jerry Bruckheimer describing their on-screen chemistry as “hysterical.” Bruckheimer also praised Murphy’s performance, highlighting the unpredictable and captivating energy he brings to the set every day.

The release of “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley” will mark a significant moment for fans of the franchise, who have been eagerly awaiting a new installment for many years. With the combination of familiar faces and fresh talent, this film promises to deliver the action, comedy, and entertainment that made the original movie a beloved classic.