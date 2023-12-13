Eddie Murphy Returns in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, Coming to Netflix

Summary: Eddie Murphy is set to reprise his iconic role as Axel Foley in the highly anticipated fourth installment of the Beverly Hills Cop series, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. Netflix recently released a teaser image, announcing that the film will be released in the summer of 2024. While plot details are scarce, we do know that Foley will be causing chaos in Beverly Hills once again, this time assisting his daughter with the help of a new partner. With the original film becoming a cultural phenomenon and the subsequent sequels failing to capture the magic, fans are hopeful that this latest installment will reignite the franchise’s success.

Although Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is not the first sequel in the series, it holds promise of being the first one to live up to the expectations set its predecessor. The original film, released in 1984, dominated the box office and became the highest-grossing film of that year. However, the two sequels that followed in 1987 and 1994 failed to replicate the same level of success.

Joining Murphy in the cast are Taylour Paige, who will portray Foley’s daughter, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as his new partner. Kevin Bacon has also been confirmed as the local police captain who will likely clash with Foley’s unconventional methods. Additionally, returning to reprise their roles are Judge Reinhold and John Ashton, adding to the nostalgic appeal of the film.

With the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F set to coincide with the 40th anniversary of the original movie, anticipation is high. Fans are not only excited to see Eddie Murphy back in action as Axel Foley, but they are also hoping for the rumored fifth installment of the Shrek series, which would see Murphy return as the beloved character. Anything seems possible with Murphy’s resurgence and Cameron Diaz’s potential return from retirement.

