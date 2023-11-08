Understanding the Impact of Social Media on Personal Lives: Eddie Kingston’s Perspective

Professional wrestler Eddie Kingston recently shed light on his decision to maintain privacy about his personal life and leave social media platforms. In an interview with Taylor Wilde for her Wilde On podcast, Kingston emphasized that social media has given people a false sense of importance regarding their opinions. While it may seem like everyone’s feedback matters, Kingston believes that it truly doesn’t.

Raised with the notion that personal matters are private and irrelevant to others, Kingston expressed his disinterest in sharing personal details with the public. He stated, “Opinions are like assholes and everyone’s got one, and they all stink.” With the advent of social media, however, many individuals believe that their opinions carry weight and significance.

Kingston’s decision to close his Twitter account was influenced a negative encounter involving former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho. Additionally, his frustration stemmed from missing an international trip due to contracting COVID-19. A particular comment written an anonymous user pushed him over the edge, and he decided to part ways with the toxic environment of social media. Kingston likened the experience to the tumultuous nature of MySpace, emphasizing how it had become more harmful.

During the conversation with Wilde, Kingston reminisced about the days of MySpace, particularly the conflicts that would arise from ranking one’s friends in the “Top 8” section of the platform. To avoid any potential confrontations, Kingston playfully mentioned that his “Top 8” consisted of porn stars and rappers, ensuring that no one could question his choices.

In conclusion, Eddie Kingston’s perspective on social media sheds light on the impact of public opinion and the toll it can take on personal well-being. While social media platforms provide opportunities for connection and self-expression, they also warrant caution in protecting one’s mental health and privacy.

FAQ:

Q: Why did Eddie Kingston close his Twitter account?

A: Kingston closed his Twitter account due to witnessing a negative comment about Riho and feeling upset about missing an international trip because of COVID-19.

Q: What does Eddie Kingston think about social media?

A: Kingston believes that social media gives people an inflated sense of the importance of their opinions and that, in reality, it doesn’t really matter.

Q: How does Eddie Kingston compare social media to MySpace?

A: Kingston describes social media, especially Twitter, as being more toxic than the once-popular MySpace platform.