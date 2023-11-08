The Power of Perspective: Eddie Kingston’s Take on Social Media and Leaving Twitter

In a recent episode of Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast, Eddie Kingston shared his unique perspective on life experience, personal privacy, and the impact of social media. Kingston’s captivating promos have often hinted at a wealth of wisdom and stories, but he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, a deliberate approach influenced his upbringing.

The rise of social media has given individuals a platform to voice their opinions and feedback, leading some to believe that their thoughts hold significant weight. However, Kingston offers a refreshing perspective, stating that everyone has an opinion, but opinions are akin to assholes – everyone has one, and they all stink. He asserts that social media has created an illusion that these opinions matter when, in reality, they hold minimal importance.

This intriguing take prompted Wilde to delve deeper into the subject, questioning whether Kingston’s departure from Twitter was influenced this mindset. Kingston revealed that an incident involving nasty comments about former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho was the breaking point for him. Combined with the frustration of missing an international trip due to COVID, Kingston decided to bid farewell to the social media platform. He described the comment as coming from an anonymous account with a generic Twitter avatar, finding it disheartening and, ultimately, damaging to his overall well-being.

The conversation then took a lighthearted turn as Wilde and Kingston reminisced about the days of MySpace and the infamous “Top 8” feature. Kingston humorously shared that his Top 8 was always filled with porn stars and rappers, a deliberate choice to avoid any scrutiny from friends.

In a culture dominated social media and the constant need for validation, Kingston’s perspective serves as a reminder that opinions hold little significance in the grand scheme of things. His decision to distance himself from Twitter highlights the importance of prioritizing mental health and well-being over the fleeting satisfaction of online interactions.

