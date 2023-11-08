Understanding the Impact of Social Media on Personal Feedback: Eddie Kingston’s Perspective

Professional wrestler Eddie Kingston recently sat down with Taylor Wilde on her Wilde On podcast to discuss his approach to personal feedback and his decision to leave Twitter. Known for his impactful promos, Kingston revealed that while his work hints at a wealth of life experiences, he intentionally keeps his personal life private, attributing it to the way he was raised.

In today’s age of social media, where people often believe their opinions hold significant weight, Kingston offers a refreshing perspective. He explains that everyone is entitled to their own opinions, comparing them to “assholes” that everyone has but are rarely pleasant. Kingston believes that social media platforms have fueled the notion that all feedback matters when, in reality, it seldom does.

The conversation then shifted to Kingston’s departure from Twitter. He shared that one incident involving derogatory comments about former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho was the tipping point. Coupled with his frustrations over missing an international trip due to COVID, Kingston decided to leave the platform for good. He describes the toxicity of Twitter, humorously comparing it to the long-gone MySpace era, acknowledging its negative impact on his mental well-being.

Interestingly, the discussion took a lighthearted turn as Wilde and Kingston reminisced about the infamous “Top 8” feature on MySpace, which often caused strife among friends. Kingston amusingly revealed that his Top 8 always consisted of porn stars and rappers, a deliberate choice to avoid any potential conflicts or criticism.

Kingston’s interview provides valuable insight into the detrimental effects of social media on personal well-being and reinforces the importance of not letting online feedback define one’s self-worth. Rather than seeking validation through social media interactions, Kingston emphasizes the significance of focusing on self-acceptance and personal growth.

