Why Eddie Kingston Decided to Leave Twitter and Focus on Mental Health

Eddie Kingston, the renowned professional wrestler, recently spoke in an interview about his decision to step away from Twitter and the importance of prioritizing mental health. In a conversation with Taylor Wilde on her Wilde On podcast, Kingston expressed his frustration with the toxicity of social media and the negative impact it can have on an individual’s well-being.

Kingston emphasized that he was raised to believe that personal matters should remain private and that other people’s opinions hold little significance. He noted how social media platforms have given some individuals a false sense of importance, leading them to believe that their opinions matter more than they truly do.

Regarding his departure from Twitter, Kingston revealed that a particular incident involving derogatory comments directed at former AEW Women’s World Champion Riho played a significant role in his decision. Coupled with the disappointment of missing an international trip because of COVID-19, Kingston found himself in a negative headspace and stumbled upon hurtful remarks on the social media platform.

Explaining his choice, Kingston stated, “I saw some nasty shit that someone wrote about Riho. And I was having a bad day as it was anyway. I got COVID, I was supposed to go to Ireland, and I got COVID before going to Ireland. So I was already mad and I was just flippin’ through my phone. It was a guy—it wasn’t even a person, it was a goose egg gimmick. But it was just some nasty shit and I’m like, ‘I’m over this.’ I was like, ‘I’m done.’ It just became toxic, it was worse than MySpace.”

In light of this experience, Kingston made the decision to prioritize his mental well-being over the engagement on social media platforms. The conversation with Taylor Wilde then delved into lighter topics, such as reminiscing about MySpace and the infamous “Top 8” lists, where Kingston humorously shared that his Top 8 always consisted of porn stars and rappers to avoid any potential criticism.

