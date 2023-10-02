Eddie Jones Faces Ridicule After Question Posed to Fans

Eddie Jones, the head of Wallabies, recently received a wave of merciless ridicule after an ITV Rugby post on X (formerly Twitter) asked fans to interpret his expression in a particular moment. The responses that ensued were uproarious, with fans mocking Jones and his coaching abilities. One fan even jokingly suggested that Japan should call him for a job opportunity after his alleged failures.

Another fan, who claimed to be the coach of the losing side against England in Sydney back in 2003, expressed how the defeat still haunts him. The comment hinted at the possibility that Jones’ coaching may have caused long-lasting effects on his opponents.

The ridicule did not stop there, as another commenter called for a “Taxi for J.O.N.E.S!” This was a humorous way of suggesting that Jones should be sent packing and replaced with someone else.

Amidst the mockery, one fan urged everyone to “get the plane tickets booked, we are on our way home.” This comment playfully insinuated that Jones and his team were already defeated and should be preparing to return home.

The response to the ITV Rugby post reveals the level of criticism and skepticism that Eddie Jones currently faces as the head of Wallabies. The comments reflect a lack of faith in his coaching abilities and a perception that he has been unsuccessful in his role.

