Ed Sheeran Embraces a New Passion: Boxing

Ed Sheeran, the international sensation known for his captivating music, surprised fans revealing his newfound passion for boxing. The British singer, at just 32 years old, showcased his enthusiasm for the sport playfully challenging his friend and fellow artist, Lewis Capaldi, to a match. Sheeran’s unexpected foray into the world of boxing has sparked excitement and intrigue among his fan base.

Attending the 3Arena for the super-lightweight clash between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, Sheeran made an impromptu ringside appearance. Alongside Eddie Hearn, the head honcho of Matchroom Boxing, he immersed himself in the thrilling bouts, taking in the atmosphere and excitement of live boxing.

When asked about potential opponents IFL TV, Sheeran initially mentioned his own father but quickly decided on Capaldi, engaging in some lighthearted banter with the Scottish singer-songwriter. Expressing his willingness and determination, Sheeran confidently exclaimed, “I’d do it.”

Despite his family ties to boxing, courtesy of his grandfather, this was Sheeran’s first firsthand experience of a live boxing event. Growing up around the sport, but never before witnessing it in person, he expressed his excitement about finally being able to attend such an event, as his busy touring schedule typically prevents him from doing so.

Fans of both boxing and Sheeran were quick to share their opinions on social media. Speculation arose regarding the outcome of a potential match between Sheeran and Capaldi, with one fan joking that Capaldi would “probably smash him.” It remains to be seen whether this friendly challenge will materialize into an actual bout, but the unexpected revelation of Sheeran’s passion for boxing has undoubtedly added a unique dimension to his already multifaceted career.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is Ed Sheeran seriously considering a boxing match?

While Ed Sheeran playfully challenged his friend Lewis Capaldi to a boxing match, it is unclear whether this will actually happen. The challenge was made in good spirits, and it’s uncertain if both artists are genuinely interested in pursuing a boxing bout.

2. What was Ed Sheeran’s first live boxing experience?

Despite having familial ties to boxing, Ed Sheeran had never attended a live boxing event until his ringside appearance at the 3Arena for the clash between Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron.

3. Can Ed Sheeran box?

While Ed Sheeran has shown interest in boxing, his actual boxing skills and experience are unknown. The challenge to Lewis Capaldi may have been more of a playful gesture than a serious display of boxing prowess.