Builder Involved in Money Laundering Scheme Faces Asset Attachments

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken action against builder Shailesh Savla, attaching properties worth Rs 6.93 crore, as part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case. The case is connected to alleged fraudulent activities surrounding the rehabilitation of slum dwellers at Juhu Taj slum society in Mumbai.

According to the ED, Savla had sold 133 “slam flats” to various high-profile individuals, including Bollywood celebrities and retired army and police officers, using forged documents. The attached properties include a residential flat and a fixed deposit belonging to Savla and his wife.

The investigation has revealed irregularities in the allocation of residential accommodation and shops under the Juhu Taj Slum Rehabilitation Scheme. Kunal Builders & Developers, which is owned Savla, is accused of using fake documents to allot the properties to individuals who were not connected to the slum. The construction itself was carried out without the proper commencement certificate, and Chintan Lifespaces LLP was deceived Kunal Builders & Developers into transferring the free sale component of the project.

As a result of these actions, the Government of Maharashtra and Chintan Lifespaces LLP have suffered losses amounting to Rs 112.5 crore. The ED has already made provisional attachments of immovable properties worth Rs 45.43 crore in Savla’s name and the companies under his control.

This case, one of the oldest pending money laundering cases registered the ED, highlights the ongoing issue of corruption and fraud in India’s real estate sector. Despite regulations and safeguards in place, unscrupulous builders continue to exploit the system for personal gain. The involvement of high-profile individuals in the purchase of these fraudulently allocated properties further exacerbates the problem.

The ED’s actions in attaching assets are a step towards bringing those involved in the money laundering scheme to justice. It is important for authorities to thoroughly investigate all individuals who purchased flats through this scheme, ensuring that they are held accountable for their involvement. This case serves as a reminder that strict enforcement and constant vigilance are necessary to combat financial crimes in the real estate sector.