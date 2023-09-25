The Need for an Ecosystem of Accountability in Social Media Platforms, Says Online Safety Advocate

Online safety advocate Frances Haugen emphasized the necessity of an “ecosystem of accountability” surrounding social media platforms during her keynote address at the Online Harms Symposium. Haugen referenced a remark made Instagram head Adam Mosseri, who compared social media to cars, stating that the benefits outweigh the costs. However, Haugen pointed out the stark difference in regulation between the two, with cars being subject to significant safety measures over the years.

As a former Facebook employee turned whistleblower, Haugen leaked internal documents revealing the company’s knowledge of the potential harm caused its platforms. Following her departure from the social media giant, she launched Beyond The Screen, a non-profit organization dedicated to combating online harms.

Haugen highlighted a blog post Facebook’s current global affairs president, Nick Clegg, which discussed the factors driving suggested content algorithms. While Clegg’s comments focused on user interests and followed accounts, Haugen argued that engagement with suggested content often leads to the promotion of more extreme content. For instance, searching for “healthy eating” could eventually lead to the recommendation of content promoting eating disorders.

One of the key issues Haugen discussed was the lack of financial incentive for social media platforms to address these problems. She emphasized the need for greater transparency and accountability, as users and regulators currently have limited access to information regarding the impact of these platforms. Haugen commended the European Union’s efforts to demand greater accountability from social media firms through the Digital Services Act, which mandates transparency in content moderation and algorithmic recommendations.

Additionally, Haugen emphasized the importance of safety systems accommodating linguistic diversity to protect all communities online. She suggested that Singapore could be a regional leader in tackling online harms forming a coalition with other countries.

In conclusion, an ecosystem of accountability is crucial in ensuring the safety of social media platforms. It requires collaboration between regulators, activists, and experts to put pressure on companies to conform to safety standards and mitigate the risks of online harms.

Sources:

– No URLs provided