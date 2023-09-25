The Rise of BookTok: How TikTok is Influencing the World of Books

TikTok, the Chinese-owned platform for visual and audio messages, with over 1 billion active users worldwide, is making its mark on the world of books. One of the biggest communities on TikTok is BookTok, where users discuss books. Videos tagged with #books, #literature, and #reading have amassed a combined total of 240 billion views.

In the UK alone, one in four book buyers used TikTok in 2022, according to Nielsen. While the direct impact on book sales remains small, with only 3% attributed to platforms like TikTok and YouTube in the UK, the influence of TikTok is growing rapidly. The platform is particularly popular among female book buyers under the age of 54.

BookTok has become an online community for book lovers, akin to an internet book club. Users on BookTok, often attractive “book girls,” create reading challenges and share book recommendations through creatively lit videos.

The influence of BookTok has already had a significant impact on bestseller lists. For example, “It Ends With Us” Colleen Hoover became famous on TikTok in early 2022, selling over 1 million copies in the UK alone. The popularity of romantic novels has particularly soared