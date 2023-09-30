Long Beach Showcases Business and Economic Developments at Grow Long Beach Event

Mayor Rex Richardson of Long Beach, California, hosted the Grow Long Beach event on September 28th to highlight the city’s business and economic opportunities. The event, previously known as Building a Better Long Beach, attracted local, regional, and international business representatives, as well as diplomats from the consulates of Canada, England, and South Korea.

During the event, Mayor Richardson discussed several developments in the city. This included the establishment and expansion of aerospace companies, the relocation of an aluminum sheet company to larger headquarters, and the construction of new apartment buildings to increase housing options for middle and low-income residents.

In addition, the city has committed $50 million to revamp the Convention & Entertainment Center and improve the waterfront to attract more events, conferences, and tourism. The mayor expressed optimism about the future of Long Beach and referenced studies that focus on growing and projecting new businesses in the city.

At the event, Mayor Richardson also mentioned the conclusions shared at the Accelerated Long Beach Economic Forum, which projected a steady transition to business expansion from the pandemic recovery period. The mayor emphasized the city’s commitment to fostering growth in five key sectors: aerospace and aviation, automotive, healthcare, housing and education, and arts, culture, and tourism.

The event also highlighted upcoming developments in the aviation industry, as new flights are scheduled to commence from the Long Beach Airport, including routes to Portland, Oregon, and Boise, Idaho. The airport is set to celebrate its 100th anniversary later this year with festivities and new opportunities.

Furthermore, Mayor Richardson announced Toyota’s $27 million upgrade to its manufacturing plant in North Long Beach, which includes the addition of new equipment and the creation of skilled jobs. He also mentioned the potential for the Port of Long Beach’s Pier Wind project to generate up to 10,000 new jobs in construction, manufacturing, and maritime operations.

Other notable developments highlighted at the event include Ta Chen International USA’s expansion of its headquarters and the city’s efforts to build more housing, including affordable units and housing for students.

The Grow Long Beach event showcased the city’s commitment to economic growth and prosperity, while also fostering collaboration and investment opportunities from regional and international partners.

Sources:

– [Source 1]

– [Source 2]