The Rise of Livestream Commerce in Asia: A Threat to Traditional Retail

Livestream commerce is revolutionizing the retail sector in Asia, attracting massive audiences and challenging traditional ecommerce platforms. Top streamers in China and other parts of Asia sell products via live video while engaging with viewers in real-time. Livestreams allow viewers to ask questions and interact with streamers, creating a personalized shopping experience similar to physical stores.

The success of livestream commerce is evident in its growing popularity. For instance, when football superstar Lionel Messi appeared on Alibaba’s Taobao Live platform, 5.3 million viewers tuned in to watch him chat. However, it’s not just celebrities that attract such crowds. Streamers sell a wide range of products, from fresh produce to luxury handbags, and entertain viewers as they shop.

Livestream commerce has gained traction in Indonesia as well, with TikTok’s live commerce business surpassing Alibaba’s ecommerce platform in market share. Concerned about the impact of livestream commerce on traditional retail, the Indonesian government has introduced a nationwide ecommerce ban on social media platforms. TikTok has already shut down its ecommerce shop in the country.

The rise of livestream commerce poses a significant challenge to traditional ecommerce platforms. The gross merchandise value for Alibaba’s platforms experienced a 7% decline, while Douyin, owned TikTok parent company ByteDance, saw a more than three-quarters increase in the same figure.

This trend is reflected in the stock market as well, with shares of Alibaba and JD.com declining significantly. Slowing growth and the shifting preferences of shoppers towards streaming platforms have driven investor concerns. Other traditional ecommerce giants, such as Kuaishou, are also experiencing rapid growth in livestreaming.

In response to this trend, Alibaba and other ecommerce giants are ramping up their livestreaming efforts. However, they face stiff competition and will need to continue investing in this area to stay relevant. Despite the challenges, the steady growth of the livestream commerce market since 2019 suggests that it is here to stay.

In conclusion, livestream commerce is reshaping the retail landscape in Asia. Its success in attracting large audiences and its interactive shopping experience are a threat to traditional ecommerce platforms. As retailers adapt to this changing landscape, livestream commerce is likely to continue its upward trajectory.

Sources:

– The Financial Times (no URL provided due to restrictions)