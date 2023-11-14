YouTube Introduces Personalized “For You” Feed, Taking Inspiration from TikTok

YouTube is set to launch a new feature that draws inspiration from the popular social network TikTok. Starting on November 20th, users will have access to a curated selection of videos on a feed called “For You”. However, this feature will be exclusive to content creators who will have the ability to activate it.

This new addition enables YouTubers to establish a dedicated “For You” tab on their channel’s homepage, offering viewers a personalized collection of their content. By utilizing an individual’s viewing history, viewers will have the opportunity to discover a range of tailored videos directly on the creator’s channel. Creators, on the other hand, can further personalize the selection choosing from various content types, including videos, Shorts, livestreams, and recent content published within the past year.

“The ‘For You’ section provides your audience with a customized experience when they visit your channel’s Home tab. It highlights a mix of personalized content based on the viewer’s past activities. You have the freedom to determine which content types are shown and select to display only recently posted content from the last twelve months,” YouTube explains.

TikTok’s “For You” feed has been immensely popular, featuring an infinite collection of videos tailored to users’ preferences. This algorithm-driven tool has played a pivotal role in the social network’s rise to success, capturing significant attention. YouTube, being aware of TikTok’s increasing popularity, is now emulating its features. The video platform has previously launched Shorts, a short-form, vertical video format that has gained prominence on the platform.

In an era where people in the US are projected to spend more time watching videos on apps than traditional TV 2023, it is not surprising that social platforms are making consistent efforts to attract and engage their audience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Can all YouTube users access the “For You” feed?

No, the “For You” feed is exclusively available to content creators who can activate it on their channel’s homepage.

2. What types of content can be personalized in the “For You” feed?

Creators can personalize their “For You” selection including videos, Shorts, livestreams, and recent content published within the last twelve months.

3. How does the “For You” feed on YouTube compare to TikTok’s version?

YouTube’s “For You” feed draws inspiration from TikTok’s algorithm-driven feed that presents users with a personalized collection of videos based on their preferences.