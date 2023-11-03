Marvel’s “Echo” Sets a New Standard for Representation in Superhero Series

Marvel Studios is breaking new ground with its latest series, “Echo,” set to premiere on January 10. The show’s trailer, released last week, revealed several firsts for the company, including being the first Marvel Studios production to debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu, the first to have all episodes available for binge-watching, and the first to be rated TV-MA. However, the most significant milestone is that “Echo” will be the first superhero series ever to center around a deaf and Native American character.

Director and executive producer Sydney Freeland emphasized the importance of representation both in front of and behind the camera. In an October press event, Freeland expressed her commitment to authentic portrayal, stating, “Representation was extremely important to myself and to everyone on the crew.”

To ensure an accurate representation of the character, Freeland and the creative team reimagined Maya Lopez’s Indigeneity, making her a member of the Choctaw tribe from Oklahoma. This decision was made after recognizing that the original depiction of Maya, from the Blackfeet tribe, lacked authenticity and was a “muddied” portrayal.

During the production process, Freeland aimed to involve the Choctaw Nation to ensure authenticity. Their initial hesitancy was overcome when Freeland emphasized the importance of creating a dialogue and incorporating their valuable input. Freeland, being of Navajo descent, admitted that there was a learning curve for her own team, particularly when experiencing a Choctaw powwow.

The attention to detail extended to every aspect of the series, from custom-made powwow costumes to bringing in actual powwow dancers to recreate an authentic environment. The show also features an ensemble cast of Indigenous actors, including Zahn McClarnon, Tantoo Cardinal, and Graham Greene, further strengthening the focus on representation.

“Echo” delves into Maya Lopez’s matrilineal ancestors and explores how a traumatic event propels her on a path towards villainy. The consequences are depicted on a “street-level” rather than a cosmic scale, in contrast to other Marvel properties like “Avengers” or “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to executive producer Brad Winderbaum, this grittier direction warranted the TV-MA rating and showcases a new direction for the Marvel brand, particularly on Disney+.

Marvel’s commitment to supporting creative choices that prioritize authenticity and representation is evident throughout the production of “Echo.” The series sets a new standard for superhero representation and paves the way for more diverse and inclusive storytelling within the genre.

