Open Now has its own WhatsApp channel: A new way to receive important news and updates

Open, the popular news outlet, has now launched its own WhatsApp channel, offering a convenient and direct way for users to receive the most important news and real-time updates on their smartphones. The process of subscribing is simple and free, requiring just a few clicks to have the notifications with the most significant news from around the world right in your pocket.

To get started, you will need to update your WhatsApp application, as this feature is a recent addition from Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp. Once you have updated WhatsApp, you can simply click on the provided link to Open’s WhatsApp channel. A page will open, and all you need to do is click on the “Subscribe” button. Alternatively, you can enter the app and navigate to the “Updates” section, where you can find the channel (on iPhone, it is located at the bottom left, next to Calls, Community, Chat, and Settings; on Android, it is in the center and at the top of the screen). Simply use the search function to find the Open channel and join the other subscribers.

It is important to note that unlike regular chats and groups, the notifications for the Open channel are not enabled default. To stay updated and receive the news, you will need to enter the channel and click on the bell icon at the top right. Additionally, you can click on the channel name “Open” to open the “Settings” menu, where you can deselect the “Mute notifications” option.

The WhatsApp Channel feature is a one-way broadcasting tool, meaning that users cannot respond or share messages, but they can react with emojis. These reactions will be visible to other users but remain anonymous.

When subscribing to channels, there is no need to share your phone number with the channel administrators or other users. The list of subscribed channels will be separate from regular chats, located in the “Updates” section.

Stay connected and up-to-date with the latest news subscribing to Open’s WhatsApp channel today!

