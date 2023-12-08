Erie Community College Appoints New President

Erie Community College (ECC) has announced the appointment of Dr. Adiam Tsegai as its new President. The decision was made the State University of New York (SUNY) Board of Trustees in a unanimous vote.

Dr. Tsegai, who previously held the role of Officer-in-Charge at ECC, brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She began her career at ECC as the Dean of Engineering and Technologies in 2018 and has since served as the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs.

In addition to her time at ECC, Dr. Tsegai also held positions at Bryant and Stratton College from 2002 to 2018. Her extensive educational background includes earning her Associate’s degree at ECC, followed Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees from the University at Buffalo.

Dr. Tsegai is passionate about the growth and success of ECC. In her introduction as President, she emphasized the importance of understanding the college’s strengths and challenges in order to move forward. She expressed a commitment to embracing innovation, being nimble, and striving for excellence in all aspects of the college’s operations.

With her new appointment, Dr. Tsegai will receive an annual salary of $250,000.

ECC is confident that under Dr. Tsegai’s leadership, the college will continue to be a community college of choice. Her vision for the college centers around realizing its full potential, establishing a culture of accountability, and maintaining a standard of excellence.

Dr. Tsegai’s appointment is a significant milestone for ECC and marks a new chapter in the college’s history. The SUNY Board of Trustees recognizes her commitment and expertise, and has full confidence in her ability to lead ECC to even greater success.

As ECC looks to the future, the college community is excited to see the positive impact and growth that will result from Dr. Tsegai’s leadership.