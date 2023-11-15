New Article: Election Commission Issues Notice to Aam Aadmi Party Over Social Media Posts

The Election Commission has recently issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly making disparaging and defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platforms. The notice comes after the BJP lodged a complaint with the poll panel on November 10 regarding the posts shared AAP.

The BJP has accused AAP of portraying Prime Minister Modi in a derogatory manner with the intention to defame him. They claim that these posts had scurrilous and malicious intent. The Election Commission, in its statement, has referred to the AAP’s social media posts that allegedly linked the Prime Minister with industrialist Gautam Adani.

The poll panel has consistently advised political parties and candidates to maintain dignity during electoral campaigns and refrain from personal attacks on their rivals. It emphasizes the importance of preserving a level playing field for all parties involved. The Election Commission stated that the posts in question were published from AAP’s official handle, highlighting that the national party should exercise caution verifying facts before disseminating content in the public domain.

As a consequence, the Election Commission has asked AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal to provide an explanation for the social media posts against the Prime Minister. Kejriwal, being the chief minister of Delhi and a star campaigner for a national party, is required to respond to the notice November 16. Additionally, the EC has asked Kejriwal to clarify why appropriate action should not be initiated against him for violating the model code of conduct.

This notice from the Election Commission raises important questions about the responsibilities of political parties when utilizing social media platforms for campaigns. It also highlights the need for politicians to exercise caution and ensure factual accuracy in their public statements. The outcome of this incident will shape the future discourse and rules surrounding political campaigns on social media.

