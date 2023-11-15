Election Commission Issues Notice to Aam Aadmi Party Over Social Media Posts

The Election Commission has recently issued a notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regarding alleged disparaging, insulting, and defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media. The parties involved in the matter are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who filed the complaint, and X (formerly Twitter), the platform where the posts were shared.

The BJP has accused the AAP of portraying PM Modi in a derogatory manner with malicious intent. The Election Commission, in its statement, mentioned the AAP’s social media posts that allegedly linked the prime minister with industrialist Gautam Adani. The commission emphasized the importance of maintaining dignity in electoral campaigning and avoiding personal attacks that can affect the fairness of the elections.

The Election Commission has requested an explanation from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding the social media posts against the prime minister. Kejriwal, as the chief minister of Delhi and a star campaigner of a national party, has been given a deadline of November 16 to respond. Additionally, he has been asked to explain why appropriate action for violating the model code of conduct should not be taken against him.

It is essential for political parties, especially national ones like AAP, to exercise caution and verify facts before publishing and disseminating content in the public domain. This incident showcases the need for responsible social media usage and adherence to the rules and regulations set forth electoral authorities. By upholding ethical standards in communications, political parties can ensure a fair and respectful electoral environment.

FAQ:

Q: What is the notice regarding?

A: The notice is regarding alleged disparaging, insulting, and defamatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.

Q: Who filed the complaint?

A: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) filed the complaint.

Q: What are the allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)?

A: The AAP is accused of portraying PM Modi in a derogatory manner with malicious intent.

Q: What does the Election Commission expect from the AAP?

A: The Election Commission expects an explanation from AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal regarding the social media posts against the prime minister. Additionally, they have asked why appropriate action should not be taken against him for violating the model code of conduct.

Q: What is the deadline for Kejriwal’s response?

A: Arvind Kejriwal has been given until November 16 to respond.