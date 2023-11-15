AAP Receives Show Cause Notice from Election Commission Over Social Media Posts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been served a show cause notice the Election Commission (EC) regarding controversial posts made on social media. The notice was specifically addressed to party chief Arvind Kejriwal, requesting an explanation for the statements made online. The EC has given AAP until Thursday evening to respond to the notice.

The show cause notice was issued in response to a complaint filed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing AAP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “disparaging, insulting, and defamatory” manner. The BJP approached the EC on November 10, highlighting the “very unacceptable” and “unethical” videos and comments posted AAP on Twitter. These posts, shared on the party’s official handle, featured Prime Minister Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

The Election Commission has cautioned AAP that failure to provide a response will be interpreted as an indication that they have no counter-arguments to present. In such a scenario, the EC retains the right to make a decision or take action without further reference to the AAP chief.

As the situation unfolds, it will be interesting to see how AAP strategizes their response and whether any disciplinary action will be taken the EC. The matter highlights the significance of responsible social media usage in the context of political parties and their leaders.

FAQ:

What is a show cause notice?

A show cause notice is a legal document that requires an individual or organization to provide an explanation or defend their actions within a specified timeframe.

What is the Model Code of Conduct?

The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines and rules that political parties and candidates are expected to follow during elections to ensure fair and ethical campaign practices.

Why did the BJP file a complaint against AAP?

The BJP accused AAP of posting content on social media that portrayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a derogatory and defamatory manner, leading them to file a complaint with the Election Commission.