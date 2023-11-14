Aam Aadmi Party Faces Show Cause Notice from Election Commission over Controversial Social Media Posts

The Election Commission has recently issued a show cause notice to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) after receiving a complaint from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The notice requires AAP’s National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, to clarify and explain the controversial statements made on social media platforms. The BJP accused AAP of portraying Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a “disparaging, insulting, and defamatory” manner.

The Election Commission’s notice, addressed to Kejriwal, stated, “The National Convener of the Aam Aadmi Party is hereby called upon to explain the statements… and to show cause 1900 hours of November 16, as to why appropriate action for violation of Model Code of Conduct r/w relevant election and penal laws should not be taken against you.”

This development follows the BJP’s complaint to the Election Commission on November 10, alleging that AAP posted “very unacceptable” and “unethical” videos and comments on Twitter. The party’s official handle featured Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

In addition, the Election Commission warned that inaction from Kejriwal would be considered an indication that he had no response to the complaint. In such a scenario, the Commission would proceed with appropriate action or decision without further reference to the AAP chief.

It remains to be seen how the Aam Aadmi Party will respond to the show cause notice, and whether any actions will be taken against the party for the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct and relevant election and penal laws.

FAQ:

Q: What is a show cause notice?

A: A show cause notice is a legal communication from an authority that requires an individual or entity to provide a credible explanation or reason for their actions or behavior.

Q: What is the Model Code of Conduct?

A: The Model Code of Conduct is a set of guidelines and regulations established the Election Commission of India to ensure fair and ethical behavior during elections. It aims to prevent individuals and parties from engaging in activities that could influence voters or hinder the democratic process.

Q: What can happen if someone violates the Model Code of Conduct?

A: Violations of the Model Code of Conduct can result in various consequences, including warnings, fines, or disqualification from contesting elections. The severity of the action taken often depends on the nature and extent of the violation.