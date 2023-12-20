Trends for 2024: Bow stacking, Badminton, Body care, Eclectic grandpa, Big baubles

In the ever-evolving world of fashion and lifestyle, new trends are always on the horizon. As we step into 2024, several exciting trends are set to take the spotlight. Let’s explore some of the top trends from the Pinterest Predicts report for 2024.

Bow Stacking: A Playful Accessory Trend

Move over statement necklaces, because bows are taking center stage. From bow hair accessories to bow outfits, searches for bows have skyrocketed across different categories. A larger-than-life bow clip can elevate any hairstyle, while a dainty bow necklace adds a touch of femininity to your look. Don’t forget to check out the delightful bow-knot ballet flats that combine elegance and comfort.

Embracing Badminton: The New Recreational Sport

While pickleball reigned supreme in 2023, badminton is set to steal the spotlight in 2024. Searches for badminton outfits and aesthetics have been on the rise. To get started, a complete badminton set with rackets and a portable net is a must-have. Show off your newfound love for badminton with a stylish embroidered sweatshirt or a versatile tennis skort.

Head-to-Glow: Body Care Takes the Spotlight

Skincare isn’t limited to just your face. In 2024, body care is expected to have a major moment. Searches for body skin care routines have surged, emphasizing the importance of moisturizing. Opt for a moisturizing skin cream designed for sensitive skin, and don’t forget to protect your body from the sun with a reliable SPF 50 lotion.

Eclectic Grandpa: Gen Z and Boomers Join Forces

Move aside, coastal grandmothers, because it’s grandpacore’s time to shine. Pinterest predicts that Gen Z and Boomers will embrace eccentric and expressive elements in their wardrobes. Think retro streetwear, cozy cardigans, and unique styling. An oversized vintage cardigan is a must-have for channeling your inner grandpa, and a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers adds a modern twist. Complete the look with classic yet trendy sneakers.

Big Baubles: Make a Statement

When it comes to accessories, bigger and bolder is the way to go in 2024. Expect to see an increase in big braid hairstyles, chunky hoops, and sculptural jewelry. Add a pair of statement chunky open hoops to your jewelry collection for a trendy touch. Oversized satin scrunchies are perfect for showcasing your hair, and don’t forget to shield your eyes from the sun with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

As we enter the new year, these trends are set to make a big impact. From playful bows to expressive grandpa styles, there’s something for everyone. Stay ahead of the curve and experiment with these exciting trends in 2024.