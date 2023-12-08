Simple and Delicious Gluten-Free Monkey Bread

Monkey bread is a beloved brunch recipe, and this gluten-free version is a game-changer. Made with pancake mix, cinnamon sugar, and a delectable sauce, this monkey bread loaf is easy to make and incredibly tasty. Unlike traditional monkey breads that require more time and effort, this recipe is ready in under 30 minutes, making it perfect for any occasion.

The key ingredient in this recipe is cinnamon, which enhances the sweet and gooey flavors of the bread. You’ll also need cane sugar or coconut sugar, brown sugar or coconut sugar for the sauce, unsalted butter, Krusteaz Gluten-free Buttermilk Pancake Mix, large eggs, milk of choice, and vanilla extract. These ingredients work together to create a fluffy, delicious loaf.

To make the gluten-free monkey bread loaf, preheat your oven to 350 degrees F and line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Mix together the cinnamon sugar coating and set it aside. In a separate bowl, combine the dough ingredients until well combined and easy to work with. Use a cookie scooper to form balls of dough and coat them in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place the coated balls of dough in the prepared loaf pan, sprinkle with more cinnamon sugar, and set aside.

Next, make the cinnamon sugar sauce melting butter and adding sugar and cinnamon. Boil the mixture over medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring constantly, then remove from heat. Pour the sauce over the dough in the loaf pan and bake for 22 to 28 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean when inserted into the center.

Allow the monkey bread to cool in the pan for about 10 minutes, then remove it using the parchment paper. Serve and enjoy!

If you have any questions or need tips, here are some FAQs answered. Monkey bread can be served as a pull-apart bread or sliced, depending on your preference. While this recipe doesn’t include caramel in the sauce, you can definitely add it for an extra indulgent touch. Store any leftovers tightly sealed at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the fridge for up to 5 days. You can also freeze any leftovers for up to 3 months wrapping them tightly and thawing in the fridge overnight before warming in the oven or microwave.

Try this easy and delicious gluten-free monkey bread recipe for your next brunch. You won’t be disappointed!