Eastpointe City Council Rejects Bids for Nine Mile Road Renovation Project

Summary: The Eastpointe City Council has rejected the six bids gathered the Michigan Department of Transportation for phase two of the Nine Mile Road renovation project. The bids were 27% higher than the costs for phase one due to a sharp increase in the cost of concrete. The estimated cost of the project has now risen to $5.6 million, causing concern among council members who are considering alternative design options for the road.

The ongoing Nine Mile Road renovation project in Eastpointe, Michigan has hit a roadblock as the city council rejects the bids for the second phase of the project. The bids, gathered the Michigan Department of Transportation, were significantly higher than anticipated due to the rising cost of concrete.

Senior project engineer Ryan Kern pointed out that the majority of the cost increase was attributed to the concrete items in the bids. With the first phase of the project, a square yard of concrete cost between $44 and $47. However, the bids for the second phase ranged from $56 to $60 per square yard, resulting in a $220,327 increase in the estimated cost of the project.

The city council now faces a difficult decision. They can either accept the bids and proceed with the project, or reject the bids and explore alternatives to reduce costs. However, time is of the essence as the federal funding for the project is at risk if the city does not start within one year.

During discussions, Mayor Michael Klinefelt expressed his frustration with the short window of opportunity given MDOT to make a decision. He believes that a significant redesign of Nine Mile Road is necessary, rather than simply repaving it. Councilman Cardi DeMonaco Jr. also advocated for a “road diet” that would reduce the lanes and add greenspace.

However, Councilmen Harvey Curley and Rob Baker voted to accept the MDOT bids, citing concerns that construction material costs will only continue to rise. They believe that any delay in the project will lead to higher costs in the future.

Eastpointe Finance Director Randy Blum confirmed that there are sufficient funds in the city’s major roads fund to cover the cost increase. Now, it remains to be seen whether the city council will proceed with the existing bids or explore alternative design options for the Nine Mile Road renovation project.