EastEnders’ Shona McGarty goes Instagram official with new boyfriend

Shona McGarty, known for her role in the popular TV show EastEnders, has made her relationship with Irish musician David Bracken Instagram official. The couple had been keeping their romance under wraps for the past couple of weeks, but Shona revealed her boyfriend’s identity on her Instagram Story. In a black-and-white selfie, she wrote, “Wedding time. My whole world @davidirishband.”

David Bracken is a tattooed musician who is part of the Irish guitar duo Blessed. They regularly perform gigs in Ireland and have a strong following on Instagram with over 18,000 followers. Shona, who is also a talented singer herself, seems to have found happiness with David after her split from Max Bowden, her co-star in EastEnders, last October.

Shona and Max started dating six months prior to their breakup. However, they decided to end their relationship when Max became a father for the first time with his ex-girlfriend. Despite the split, Shona has fond memories of her time on EastEnders, where she portrayed the character Whitney Dean for more than a decade. She has been trusted with sensitive storylines and expressed gratitude for being given the opportunity to handle such important and heavy material.

While Shona has decided to move on from EastEnders, it seems fans won’t have to wait long to see her on their screens again. There have been talks of her potentially joining the cast of Dancing On Ice. With her talent for singing and her on-screen presence, it’s no surprise that she’s being sought after for new opportunities.

