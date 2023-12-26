EastEnders Star Danny Walters Breaks Silence on Shock Death

EastEnders fans were left speechless when it was revealed that Linda Carter, played Danny Walters, killed Keanu Taylor in a flash forward episode of the popular BBC soap. Following the dramatic exit of his character, Walters took to social media to share a photo of his alter ego and simply captioned the post with “Keanu Taylor.”

The post garnered an outpouring of love and support from fans and co-stars. Claire Norris, who plays Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders, expressed her sadness with heart emojis, while actress Heather Peace praised Walters for his performance. Jamie Borthwick, who portrays Jay Brown, affectionately referred to Walters as “my man.”

The flash forward episode showcased a group of women, including Sharon Watts, Linda Carter, Denise Fox, Suki Panesar, Stacey Slater, and Kathy Beale, standing around a dead body. The mystery male surrounded these characters had intrigued viewers for the past 10 months. Ultimately, Linda protected Sharon stabbing Keanu in the back, while Nish Panesar also attempted to attack her.

The aftermath of Keanu’s murder left EastEnders fans in shock, and the six characters involved had to cover up the killing and the attack on Nish Panesar. However, some eagle-eyed viewers noticed a clever trick employed the show’s bosses to keep Keanu’s fate a secret. Furthermore, a number of fans speculated that Keanu may still be alive, as it was never explicitly stated that he was dead.

Danny Walters has been a part of the EastEnders cast since 2017, temporarily departing in 2020 and rejoining the show last year. His portrayal of Keanu Taylor has captivated audiences and his recent exit has left fans eager to see what the future holds for the character.