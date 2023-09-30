Neighborhood Watch on Instagram: Keeping Track of Crime in Memphis

In the Humes Heights neighborhood of Memphis, residents have taken matters into their own hands when it comes to tackling the rising crime rates. Kyle Remy, a concerned citizen, created an Instagram account called “Humes Heights Memphis Burglars” with the intention of documenting and tracking the crimes happening in their community.

Remy decided to take action after noticing a significant increase in property crimes in his Midtown neighborhood. He witnessed a trailer being stolen in broad daylight and packages being stolen from nearby homes. Instead of relying solely on the police, Remy saw the potential of social media in efficiently tracking and sharing information about the crimes.

The Instagram account allows Remy and other residents to document and share photos and videos of criminal incidents. By doing so, they are able to keep a record of what is happening in their neighborhood and make the information easily accessible to others. The account has gained traction over the past six weeks, with the number of followers growing from around 50 to over 600.

The community response to the Instagram account has been positive, with many neighbors expressing their gratitude for the effort. More people are getting involved and submitting their own photos and videos of suspicious activities. Remy believes that the account is making a difference in raising awareness and deterring criminals.

Since January, the Humes Heights neighborhood has experienced over 20 different crimes, including burglaries, carjackings, thefts, and assaults. The Instagram account has become a valuable tool in documenting these incidents and shedding light on the extent of the problem. It is also serving as a platform for residents to come together and support each other in keeping their community safe.

By utilizing social media platforms like Instagram, citizens are taking an active role in combating crime. The Humes Heights Memphis Burglars account serves as a reminder that everyone has a part to play in creating safer neighborhoods. Together, residents can keep a watchful eye on their community and work towards reducing crime rates.

Sources:

– [Memphis Data Hub](source)

– Interviews with Kyle Remy and Humes Heights residents.