Lanarkshire Drug Gang Jailed for 31 Years

A drug gang in Lanarkshire, Scotland has been sentenced to a combined total of 31 years in prison. The gang, led kingpin Kashif Sadiq, operated under the names Dr Greengo and Rodger Dodger and primarily sold narcotics through the social media platform Snapchat. Sadiq was caught in August 2021 while attempting to access a safety deposit box he had at the luxury store Harrods in London. Undercover police, posing as customers, were able to gather evidence against the gang and discovered large amounts of cash, gold bars, and luxury watches. The seven members of the gang appeared in court and pleaded guilty to charges of serious organized crime in the city of Glasgow and East Kilbride.

The gang’s operation was designed like a business, with online advertisements and special offers. Customers could only access their services if they had a referee to verify their identity. Dr Greengo mainly dealt in various forms of cannabis, while Rodger Dodger focused on party drugs such as cocaine, ecstasy, and ketamine. Bank accounts were set up for payments, and drugs were supplied through the mail, pick-up services, or in person. The gang used social media platforms, such as Snapchat and Telegram, to advertise and recruit customers.

During the investigation, police seized large amounts of cash, gold, jewelry, and watches from safety deposit boxes owned Sadiq. The gang members were found to have made expensive purchases at luxury stores, clubs, and restaurants. Each member played a specific role in the operation, from organizing bank accounts to collecting cash and storing drugs. The gang was described as causing significant harm to society through the supply of controlled drugs.

The sentencing judge emphasized the damage caused serious organized crime and the detrimental effect of drug supply on communities and individuals. The gang members received varying prison sentences based on their level of involvement in the operation. Sadiq, as the kingpin, received the longest sentence of six years and nine months.

Sources: Lanarkshire Live (without URL)