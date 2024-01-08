Idaho Native Lindsey Anderson Set to Make Reality TV Debut on Netflix Game Show

Summary: Lindsey Anderson, a native of Shelley, Idaho, is gearing up to make her reality TV debut on an upcoming Netflix game show. After being approached a talent scout four years ago, Anderson thought the opportunity had passed until she received an unexpected email from Netflix in February 2023. With the encouragement of her husband and family, she embarked on a journey to compete in “The Trust: A Game of Greed.” Born and raised in Shelley, Anderson later moved to Idaho Falls where she ran her own web design and development agency, working with major community organizations. Her passion for technology and entrepreneurship developed from her education at Rick’s College and Idaho State University. Anderson’s love for reality television, particularly shows like “Big Brother,” inspired her to try her hand at a different reality game show experience. However, she soon realized that “The Trust” presented unique challenges and required her to adjust her strategy. The show involves 11 strangers from diverse backgrounds competing for a $250,000 cash prize, offering opportunities for alliances and betrayals. Anderson credits her East Idaho upbringing for influencing her decision-making on the show. “The Trust: A Game of Greed” is set to premiere on Netflix on January 10.

Title: Idaho Native Lindsey Anderson Steps onto the Reality TV Stage with Netflix Game Show

Summary: An Idaho native, Lindsey Anderson, is about to make her long-awaited reality TV debut on Netflix – but not as originally planned. After an initial proposition years ago for a reality show that went nowhere, Anderson received a surprise email from Netflix inviting her to compete in “The Trust: A Game of Greed.” Despite residing in Portland, Anderson’s roots in Shelley, Idaho, and her years in Idaho Falls running her own web design agency helped shape her ambitions. The reality TV enthusiast, known for her avid viewership of shows like “Big Brother,” was excited to try a different reality game show. However, she quickly discovered that “The Trust” presented a completely different set of challenges and strategies. The show features 11 strangers from various backgrounds, all vying for a $250,000 prize. Anderson’s decision-making process on the show was influenced her upbringing in East Idaho and the beliefs instilled in her her LDS community. With its premiere set for January 10 on Netflix, “The Trust: A Game of Greed” promises an intriguing and insightful look into the dynamics of human greed and alliances. Anderson encourages viewers to tune in and discover something new about themselves and people from all walks of life across the United States.