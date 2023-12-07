Restoring Sugarloaf Island: A Project of Environmental Importance

The restoration of Sugarloaf Island, an uninhabited barrier island off the coast of Morehead City, North Carolina, is currently in progress. The project aims to combat erosion and protect the city’s infrastructure and shoreline. Brian Henry, the director of Sea & Shoreline’s North Carolina and South Carolina offices, is spearheading this important initiative.

The restoration plan includes various measures to mitigate erosion and improve water quality. Wave Attenuation Devices (WADs) will be deployed to reduce erosion and facilitate shoreline rebuilding. Additionally, seagrass planting units, oyster reefs, and saltmarsh plants will be implemented to enhance water quality and create a suitable habitat for marine life.

The project has received a total funding of $6.6 million, with $2 million awarded in 2022 and $4.6 million in 2023. This financial support was made possible through the efforts of state representatives, including Pat McElraft, Celeste Cairns, and Sen. Norman Sanderson. The execution of the project involves collaboration between state officials, Morehead City officials, the North Carolina Coastal Federation, engineering firm Quible & Associates, and aquatic restoration specialists from Sea & Shoreline.

The deployment of WADs is scheduled to begin in January, with shoreline work already underway. These 7-foot-tall concrete structures are designed to withstand hurricane-force winds and will contribute to the restoration of the island’s shoreline. Additionally, oyster tables will be deployed on the east end of the island, providing a surface for oysters to grow and attach, which will ultimately create an intertidal oyster reef and salt marsh environment.

Brian Henry, a former resident of the area, views this project as an opportunity to give back to his community and leave a positive legacy. He believes that the restoration efforts will yield visible results within months, including the movement of sand around the WADs and increased activity of aquatic organisms.

The restoration of Sugarloaf Island is a significant undertaking that demonstrates the commitment to environmental preservation and the protection of coastal communities. This project not only safeguards the infrastructure but also promotes a healthy marine ecosystem. The success of this endeavor will serve as a testament to the importance of proactive conservation initiatives.