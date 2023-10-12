SMU Mustangs to Face Off Against East Carolina Pirates in American Athletic Battle

The SMU Mustangs and the East Carolina Pirates are gearing up for an exciting American Athletic Conference matchup on Thursday, October 12th at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPN.

The Mustangs, with a current record of 3-2, are seeking to break a four-game losing streak on the road. In their previous game, SMU dominated Charlotte, securing a 34-16 victory. Running back Jaylan Knighton played a key role in the team’s success, rushing for 150 yards and two touchdowns. Preston Stone also contributed with two touchdowns. SMU is hoping to continue this momentum and secure another win against East Carolina.

On the other side, the East Carolina Pirates started the season well but struggled to maintain their momentum. In their last game against Rice, they suffered a defeat with a final score of 24-17. The Pirates gained more yards than their opponents but failed to convert them into points effectively.

As the game approaches, SMU is favored to win 11 points. The Mustangs have shown their strength and consistency throughout the season, averaging an impressive 433.8 total yards per game. In contrast, the Pirates have struggled offensively, averaging only 300.2 total yards per game. To have a chance against SMU, East Carolina will need to find a way to limit their opponent’s effectiveness.

The history between these two teams is evenly matched, with both East Carolina and SMU securing two wins in their last four meetings. The most recent matchup took place on November 28, 2020, with East Carolina coming out on top with a score of 52-38.

With SMU’s strong offensive performance and the Pirates’ desire to bounce back, this American Athletic battle promises to be an exciting and closely contested matchup. Football fans won’t want to miss this anticipated game.

