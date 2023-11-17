Federal Trade Commission Targets Social Media Dietitians

In a recent investigation conducted The Washington Post and nonprofit newsroom the Examination, it was discovered that dietitians on social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram were being paid the food industry to promote industry-friendly messages about aspartame and sugar. However, the lack of transparency regarding these paid advertisements raised concerns about the credibility of the information being shared. As a result, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has taken action sending warning letters to two industry trade groups and a dozen dietitian influencers.

The FTC is urging influencers, especially those in the medical field who are trusted the public, to take these warnings seriously. Samuel Levine, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, expressed disappointment in the influencer marketing tactics used dietitians and other medical professionals. The agency believes that it is crucial for influencers to be transparent about who is funding their social media posts.

One example uncovered in the investigation was American Beverage, which represents companies like Coca-Cola and Pepsi, paying dietitians to create videos that undermined health warnings about aspartame from the World Health Organization. Additionally, the Canadian Sugar Institute paid dietitians to create videos that encouraged indulging in sugary foods, ridiculed advice to reduce sugar intake, and even advocated for unlimited candy consumption among children.

This crackdown the FTC highlights the importance of transparency and integrity in the realm of influencer marketing. It serves as a reminder that consumers should approach social media content with caution and be aware of potential biases or hidden agendas. By promoting transparency, the FTC hopes to ensure that the information being shared online is reliable and trustworthy.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Please consult a healthcare professional for personalized recommendations.

