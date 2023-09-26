EaseMyTrip Co-founder Rikant Pitti Buys Lamborghini Urus Performante

EaseMyTrip co-founder Rikant Pitti recently fulfilled his dream of purchasing a Lamborghini Urus Performante in a special green color called verde viper. Pitti shared his joy on LinkedIn, clarifying that his intention was not to show off, but to inspire others.

In his post, Pitti reflected on the journey of EaseMyTrip, the online travel company he started with his brothers at the age of 16. He expressed gratitude towards his team and emphasized the importance of perseverance and facing challenges. Pitti highlighted that during the pandemic, instead of buying the car earlier, he chose to contribute funds towards oxygen concentrators for NGOs and hospitals.

After purchasing the Lamborghini Urus Performante, Pitti shared a photo on LinkedIn and reiterated his message of inspiration. He encouraged individuals with dreams to keep working hard, emphasizing that every challenge and achievement contributes to their life’s story.

The post received positive feedback, with many LinkedIn users congratulating Pitti and expressing admiration for his success. Some users also acknowledged the resilience shown entrepreneurs during the pandemic and looked forward to celebrating their comeback stories.

However, there were a few users who questioned the intention behind the post. They believed that the repeated mention of luxury vehicles contradicted Pitti’s claim of inspiring others. They felt that the focus on personal achievements and possessions overshadowed the intention of the post.

Overall, Pitti’s story of perseverance and achieving his dream car serves as an inspiration to individuals striving to reach their goals. It highlights the importance of hard work and determination in overcoming challenges and realizing one’s aspirations.

Sources: LinkedIn