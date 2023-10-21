How to Watch the MLS Match Between Earthquakes and Austin, as well as Kick-Off Time and Team News

The San Jose Earthquakes are facing a crucial match as they aim to secure a spot in the Final Series. Sitting in 9th place in the table with 43 points, a loss in this game could potentially end their hopes of advancing. They have been experiencing a series of draws in their recent matches and will be looking for a change in fortunes to secure their ticket to the Final Series.

On the other hand, Austin FC’s hopes of making it to the Final Series have already been shattered after their defeat to LAFC. Currently seeded in the 12th spot in the Western Conference with only 38 points from 33 games, Austin FC will have to regroup and prepare for the next season.

However, Austin FC still has a chance to spoil San Jose Earthquake’s dreams of qualifying securing a win in this match.

If you’re wondering how to watch the Earthquakes vs. Austin FC match, here’s everything you need to know:

Kick-Off Time: The match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT at the PayPal Park.

Streaming Options: The match will be available to stream on Apple TV.

Team News: San Jose Earthquakes will be missing Brazilian centre-back Nathan, who is still recovering from a knee injury. For Austin FC, Leo Vaisanen will be unavailable due to international duty with Finland, while Zan Kolminac is recovering from a ligament injury but is expected to return soon.

Predicted Lineups:

San Jose Earthquakes: Daniel; Trauco, Beason, Rodrigues, Akapo; Gruezo, Yueill; Marie, Hoppe, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Austin FC: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Lundqvist, Lima; Ring, Valencia; Finlay, Driussi, Rigoni; Bruin

In their previous five clashes, San Jose Earthquakes have won twice against Austin FC, while they have also played out three draws.

Overall, this match promises to be an exciting one as both teams have their own ambitions on the line. Make sure to tune in and catch all the action.

