A massive earthquake struck Nepal and was felt in various regions of India, sparking interest in a prediction made Dutch researcher, Frank Hoogerbeets. The prediction, which warned of a strong earthquake in Pakistan, has gone viral on social media and even caught the attention of authorities. Despite skepticism from the scientific community, the prediction is being taken seriously on both sides of the border.

The Solar System Geometry Survey (SSGS) of the Netherlands predicts a strong earthquake along the Chaman fault line in Balochistan, Pakistan. Frank Hoogerbeets, a researcher and seismologist at SSGS, shared this prediction on social media. Although he acknowledged that atmospheric fluctuations could be an indicator of an impending tremor, he also stated that certainty was not possible.

Hoogerbeets has a track record of making reliable forecasts, including predicting significant earthquakes in Turkey, Syria, and Pakistan in the past. However, critics from the scientific community question the legitimacy of the Dutch agency’s formula and stress the need to consider precise factors such as date, time, location, and severity in earthquake prediction, as emphasized the US Geological Survey.

While some experts acknowledge reports of vibrations along the Chaman fault line, they highlight the uncertainty surrounding the timing of earthquakes originating from this fault line.

In conclusion, the social media buzz surrounding the earthquake prediction made Frank Hoogerbeets has brought attention to the ongoing debate about the reliability of earthquake forecasting. Despite differing opinions within the scientific community, the prediction has generated public interest and raised awareness about the importance of preparedness in earthquake-prone areas.

