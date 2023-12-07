Study Indicates Local Hole Could Help Resolve Hubble Tension

A recent study led astrophysicist Sergij Mazurenko of the University of Bonn suggests that the Local Hole, a vast region of lower density in the universe, could potentially provide a solution to the Hubble Tension. The Hubble Tension refers to the discrepancy in measurements of the rate at which the universe is expanding, known as the Hubble Constant.

According to the standard model of cosmology, matter should be evenly distributed throughout the universe. However, the existence of the Local Hole, which spans approximately 600 megaparsecs, challenges this assumption. The Local Hole is believed to engulf the Local Void, an area in which the Milky Way resides. The Local Void is already known as a region of lower galaxy density.

The research team proposed that the concentrations of matter surrounding the edges of the Local Hole could locally accelerate galaxies moving away from us, potentially impacting the measurements of the Hubble Constant. This concept is similar to a previous study that suggested the Local Void has a comparable effect but on a larger scale.

The challenge lies in the standard model, which considers the theory of gravity put forward Albert Einstein. In order to account for the Local Hole’s impact on the Hubble Tension, an alternative model called Modified Newtonian Dynamics (MOND) is proposed. MOND was proposed four decades ago as an alternative explanation to dark matter theory.

While MOND has its own set of problems, it provides a basis for exploring potential inconsistencies in current understanding. The researchers suggest that a combination of both theories may be necessary, expanding upon Einstein’s theory of gravity rather than completely replacing it.

These findings offer a compelling reason to reevaluate our current understanding of the universe and gravity. As physicist Indranil Banik of St Andrews University explains, “Even if the required changes are not drastic, we could well be witnessing the first reliable evidence for more than a century that we need to change our theory of gravity.”

The research has been published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.