Mysterious Gamma and X-Ray Pulses from the Center of Our Galaxy

Astronomers have been puzzled for years regular pulses emanating from the center of the Milky Way galaxy. While some have speculated that these pulses may be the result of supernatural activity, new research suggests a more natural explanation. The pulses are not the work of ghosts, but rather the result of a massive blob of magnetized matter orbiting the black hole at the galaxy’s center.

The discovery of these pulses dates back to 2021 when astronomers first detected the mysterious signals. At first, they suspected that the pulses were originating from the black hole itself, but that theory was quickly debunked. Instead, astronomers hypothesized that the pulses were coming from gas, dust, or other matter in close proximity to the black hole.

To understand the phenomenon, we can look closer to home. The Parker Solar Probe, the fastest human-made object ever constructed, orbits the Sun at speeds of nearly half a million miles per hour. Similarly, the matter orbiting the black hole at the center of the Milky Way travels at approximately 200 million miles per hour, about a third the speed of light. These high speeds increase the likelihood of violent collisions, which release radiation visible from Earth.

Recent research conducted astronomers from the National Autonomous University of Mexico analyzed gamma ray observation data and found consistent pulses every 76 minutes. These pulses align with previous observations of X-ray emissions occurring approximately every 149 minutes. The presence of two gamma bursts for every X-ray burst suggests a common source, indicating that the pulses likely originate from the magnetized gas blob.

While the exact mechanics behind these pulses are still being studied, astronomers believe that the orbit of the gas blob is highly elliptical, with one end stretching away from the black hole and the other end venturing close to the event horizon. As the blob speeds up during its closest approach to the black hole, collisions between particles become more frequent, leading to the release of radiation.

This discovery sheds new light on the mysterious pulses coming from the center of our galaxy. Although there are no ghosts involved, the natural phenomenon is a fascinating window into the hidden depths of our universe. As further research is conducted, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the mechanisms at play and uncover more of the secrets hidden within the cosmos.