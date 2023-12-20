Mary Earps: The Queen of TikTok

Mary Earps, the newly-crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year and Lionesses hero, has had a remarkable year on and off the pitch. While her performances as England’s goalkeeper have made her an iconic figure in the game, her social media presence, particularly on TikTok, has also captured the hearts of fans.

Earps has become known as the ‘TikTok Queen’ among her peers, amassing over 1 million followers on the platform with her hilarious and heartwarming videos. One of her frequent collaborators is her teammate Millie Bright, and the duo’s comedic chemistry shines through in their TikToks. Whether they’re performing dance routines together or playing a game of guessing the song and singing along, their videos provide compelling viewing.

However, it’s not just about the laughs for Earps. She is also a model professional who has worked hard to become a permanent fixture for her country. After being dropped former England coach Phil Neville, she fought her way back into the team. There was even a moment where she considered retirement, but she persevered and is now one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Beyond her football skills, Earps also shares snippets of her personal life and beauty regime on TikTok. From showcasing her skills on a freshly cut pitch to filming her own beauty routine, she offers a glimpse into her daily life.

One of her most memorable moments captured on TikTok was the celebration after England’s Euro 2022 win against Germany. Earps, with a medal around her neck, led the chorus of songs in the changing room, creating a celebratory atmosphere that resonated with fans.

In addition to her own videos, Earps has also been known to capture funny moments involving her teammates. One such moment involved her teammate Alessia Russo, who hilariously revealed her fear of turkeys during an England camp walk.

Mary Earps has truly embraced the power of social media to connect with fans and showcase her personality off the pitch. Her TikTok account has become a source of joy and entertainment for football enthusiasts, solidifying her status as the ‘TikTok Queen’ of the sports world.