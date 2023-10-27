Can Pinterest Beat Expectations Again? Here’s What You Need to Know

Pinterest (PINS) is scheduled to announce its latest quarterly earnings on Monday, October 30, 2023. Investors eagerly await the results, hoping for positive news that could potentially boost the stock’s price.

Analysts predict that Pinterest will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20. However, it’s important to note that the market’s reaction may not solely depend on whether Pinterest beats or misses this estimate. Investors will also be closely watching the company’s guidance for the next quarter, as it often has a significant impact on stock prices.

In the previous quarter, Pinterest beat EPS expectations $0.09, but saw a 3.83% drop in share price the following day. This highlights the importance of guidance in determining market reactions to earnings reports.

To assess Pinterest’s performance, let’s take a look at its past earnings and the resulting price changes:

– Q2 2023:

– EPS Estimate: $0.12

– EPS Actual: $0.21

– Price Change %: -3.83%

– Q1 2023:

– EPS Estimate: $0.01

– EPS Actual: $0.08

– Price Change %: -15.66%

– Q4 2022:

– EPS Estimate: $0.27

– EPS Actual: $0.29

– Price Change %: -5.16%

– Q3 2022:

– EPS Estimate: $0.06

– EPS Actual: $0.11

– Price Change %: 13.75%

Shares of Pinterest were trading at $24.1 as of October 26, showing a 0.89% decline over the past 52 weeks. These negative returns have likely left long-term shareholders dissatisfied leading up to this earnings release.

Investors can stay updated with all Pinterest earnings releases visiting our site’s earnings calendar.

While the above analysis presents past performance, it’s crucial to remember that the stock market is unpredictable and subject to various factors. Only time will tell if Pinterest can once again impress investors and surpass expectations.

