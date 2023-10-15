Earnings Season Picks Up: What to Expect from Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, and Netflix

The third-quarter earnings season is set to pick up steam in the week ahead, following a solid start with companies such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and Delta reporting better-than-expected results. According to FactSet, about 6% of the S&P 500 has reported third-quarter results, with 81% of those companies beating estimates.

However, overall expectations for the earnings season remain muted. Analysts predicted a 0.3% year-over-year decline in earnings for the S&P 500. This would mark the fourth consecutive quarter of declining profits for the index.

This week, key reports from Bank of America, Johnson & Johnson, Goldman Sachs, United Airlines, and Netflix are highly anticipated. Bank of America, which has struggled this year with its shares losing more than 19%, is expected to report slight year-over-year earnings and revenue growth. Analysts are optimistic about improvements for the banking giant in the upcoming report.

Johnson & Johnson, which previously hiked its full-year outlook due to strong medtech sales, is expected to report a slight earnings decline from the year-ago period. Investors will be interested in the company’s guidance for its Pharma business and how it plans to navigate looming litigation.

Goldman Sachs, which missed expectations in the previous quarter, warns of an earnings drop of over 30% due to its deal to offload GreenSky. The performance of the company’s trading business will also be closely watched.

United Airlines is expected to report a double-digit percentage earnings drop, primarily driven seasonal booking patterns and higher costs. Investors will focus on how United will fare in the off-season, especially for its strong suit in international travel. The impact of the Middle East war on demand for international travel will also be a key concern.

Netflix, which saw subscriptions and revenue climb in the previous quarter, is expected to continue its growth trend with earnings growing over 10% year-over-year.

Overall, the week ahead promises to be an eventful one with notable reports from major companies across different sectors. Analysts, investors, and market participants will closely monitor these earnings releases to gauge the health of the economy and make informed investment decisions.

Definitions:

– Earnings season: The period when companies release their financial results for a specific quarter.

– S&P 500: A stock market index that measures the performance of 500 large-cap companies.

– Year-over-year: A comparison of data from the same period in two different years.

– Analysts: Professionals who analyze financial data and provide insights and recommendations.

– Guidance: The predictions or forecasts provided a company regarding its future performance.

– Medtech: Short for medical technology, which refers to the use of science and technology in healthcare.

– LOE: Loss of exclusivity, which occurs when a drug’s patent expires and it faces competition from generic versions.

– Talc litigation: Legal cases related to allegations that talc products contain cancer-causing asbestos.

– Investment banking: A division of a financial institution that offers a range of advisory and financing services to corporations, governments, and other institutions.

– Retail banking: The division of a bank that serves individual customers and provides services such as savings accounts, loans, and mortgages.

– Earnings estimate: The predicted earnings figure for a company, usually provided analysts.

– Margin: The difference between revenue and expenses, often used as a measure of profitability.

– Pilot contract: An agreement between an airline and its pilots regarding working conditions, pay, and benefits.

– Rutt: A period of poor performance or decline.

– Deposit sorting/yield seeking: Refers to strategies used banks to attract and retain deposits with higher interest rates.

– Streaming giant: A term used to describe a company that dominates the streaming industry, typically referring to Netflix as the market leader.

Sources: FactSet, CNBC Pro, Bespoke Investment Group