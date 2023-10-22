Big Tech Takes Center Stage: What to Expect from S&P 500 Earnings

This week is a highly anticipated one for S&P 500 earnings, with about 150 companies set to report. The focus will be on the tech giants, including Microsoft, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Amazon, and Alphabet (parent company of Google). The results come at a challenging time for Wall Street, with concerns over higher interest rates and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

So far, the earnings season has been a mix of positive and negative surprises. According to FactSet, about 73% of the more than 80 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have surpassed expectations. This has brought some optimism to investors.

On Tuesday, General Motors (GM) is scheduled to report its earnings. Analysts expect a decline in earnings compared to the previous year, largely due to ongoing labor strikes and slow demand for electric vehicles. GM will also provide updates on negotiations with the United Auto Workers union and the impact on its investments in EVs.

Coca-Cola, another major player, will also release its earnings report on Tuesday. While earnings and revenue are expected to be flat, investors will be looking for insights on GLP-1 drugs and their effect on Coca-Cola’s product demand. The company’s stock has struggled this year, but some analysts still see potential in the company.

Microsoft will report its earnings after the bell on Tuesday. Investors will be particularly interested in the revenue growth from artificial intelligence-related cloud computing and the integration of the recently acquired Activision Blizzard.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, will also report earnings on Tuesday. With a strong performance this year, investors will be looking for signs of continued growth driven AI technology.

On Wednesday, Boeing will release its earnings report. The company has faced challenges recently, including ongoing issues with the 737 Max aircraft. A strong report will be needed to restore investor confidence.

Lastly, Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook) will report its earnings on Wednesday. Expectations are high, with analysts predicting a significant increase in earnings compared to the previous year.

Overall, this week’s earnings reports from Big Tech will be closely watched and could have a significant impact on the S&P 500. Investors will be looking for indications of future growth and how these companies are navigating challenges in the current economic and geopolitical environment.

