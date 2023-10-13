Tesla, Netflix, and Semiconductor Equipment Firms on Upcoming Earnings Calendar

Tesla (TSLA), Netflix (NFLX), and semiconductor equipment firms ASML (ASML), Lam Research (LRCX), and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) are among the key companies reporting earnings in the coming week. The chip-equipment industry group, including ASML and Lam Research, performed well on Thursday despite a decline in the Nasdaq composite. ASML’s stock has been rallying off its lows and is up more than 4% this week. ASML will be reporting its results on Wednesday, with analysts expecting adjusted profit of $5.09 a share, up 18% from the same quarter last year, and revenue rising 29% to $7.49 billion.

Lam Research, which reports on Wednesday after the close, has been trading within an 11-week consolidation, around 10% off its high. Taiwan Semiconductor, who informed major suppliers to delay the delivery of chipmaking equipment last month due to soft demand, will release its results on Thursday.

Tesla’s stock has been holding above all of its moving averages as it forms a cup-with-handle base. However, analysts have been revising their third-quarter earnings estimates for Tesla lower following disappointing delivery data. For the current quarter, analysts expect adjusted profit of 73 cents a share, down 30%, with revenue increasing 14% to $24.38 billion.

Netflix is another significant earnings report to watch, with the stock experiencing heavy distribution and over 25% off its high. Netflix tried to consolidate at its 40-week moving average but recently broke below that level. The company added 6 million subscribers in the second quarter, beating expectations, but revenue only increased 3% to nearly $8.2 billion. Analysts expect third-quarter profit to rise 12% to $3.47 a share, with revenue up 8% to $8.53 billion.

In addition to Tesla, Netflix, and semiconductor equipment firms, Schlumberger (SLB) is also set to report earnings. The company’s stock has been trying to reclaim its 50-day line but reversed lower recently. SLB is expected to have a bright growth prospect, with earnings projected to rise 36% this year and 24% in 2024. For the current quarter, adjusted profit is expected to increase 22% to 77 cents a share, with revenue up 11% to $8.33 billion.

Using call options is a basic options trading strategy for earnings, allowing investors to buy a stock at a predetermined price with limited risk. A call option is a bullish bet on a stock, giving the holder the right to buy 100 shares of a stock at a specified price. When considering an earnings setup for a call option, it’s important to identify top-rated stocks with bullish charts and choose liquid options with reasonable premiums.

Sources: IBD, Zacks, Reuters