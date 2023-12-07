Rebel Moon: New Release Date and Cast Revealed

Netflix has officially announced a surprise release date change for the highly-anticipated sci-fi movie, “Rebel Moon.” The film will now be available to stream a day earlier than originally planned, on December 21 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Excitement among fans is building, especially with the brand new teaser trailer that accompanies the announcement. The trailer offers a glimpse of the thrilling and action-packed sequences that viewers can expect from the first installment.

This news comes ahead of the limited theatrical release of “Rebel Moon,” which is scheduled to run from December 15 to December 21 in major cities such as Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, and London. The film’s impressive cast includes Sofia Boutella as Kora, Ed Skrein as Admiral Atticus Noble, Charlie Hunnam as Kai, Michiel Huisman as Gunnar, Djimon Hounsou as General, Staz Nair as Tarak, Doona Bae as Nemesis, Ray Fisher as Darrian Bloodaxe, and newcomer E. Duffy as Milius. Additionally, Oscar winner Anthony Hopkins lends his voice to the character of Jimmy, an ancient robot knight.

“Rebel Moon” takes place on a peaceful colony at the edge of the galaxy, threatened the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. In a bid to challenge the regent’s forces, the desperate civilians send Kora, a young woman with a mysterious past, on a mission to recruit warriors from neighboring planets.

Directed Zack Snyder, known for his visually stunning films, “Rebel Moon” is set to be an epic fantasy adventure. The screenplay is co-written Snyder, Shay Hatten, and Kurt Johnstad, based on a story Snyder and Johnstad. Production is led Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Zack Snyder for The Stone Quarry, alongside Eric Newman from Grand Electric. Sarah Bowen serves as executive producer for Grand Electric.

With its stellar cast and a storyline of epic proportions, “Rebel Moon” promises to be an exhilarating sci-fi experience that fans won’t want to miss.