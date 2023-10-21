Ministry Denies Fake Announcement on Camping in Qatar

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change (MoECC) in Qatar has refuted a fake and misleading announcement that was circulating on social media. The announcement claimed that people would be allowed to camp along the Sealine and Khor Al Udeid areas starting from October 19. However, the Ministry denied this news and emphasized the importance of adhering to the official dates announced on October 10.

The MoECC urged the public not to believe unofficial sources and to rely on information from the Ministry itself. The Ministry stated that the official winter camping season in Qatar for the year 2023-24 will begin on November 1, 2023, and will end on April 30, 2024.

The registration for booking camping spaces during this six-month period will be open from October 22 to 31 on the Ministry’s website. The MoECC also reminded camp owners to take care of the gardens and reserves and follow the Ministry’s instructions. It emphasized the importance of not leaving waste inside the reserves and instructed service vehicles to stick to the designated paths and not damage trees and plants.

It is crucial to rely on official sources for accurate information and not to pay attention to incorrect news from unknown sources. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change plays a vital role in upholding environmental regulations and promoting responsible camping practices in Qatar.

